Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $234.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $227.00 to $234.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.65.

Shares of ECL opened at $226.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.54. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

