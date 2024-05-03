EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $158.52 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average of $174.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

