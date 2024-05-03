DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $111.91 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

