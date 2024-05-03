Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.42. Digital Ally shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 4,424 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Ally in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Digital Ally Stock Up 4.8 %
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 123.47%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
