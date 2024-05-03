Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCK. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

CCK stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

