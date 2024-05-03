Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Ball Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

