Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 289,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.8% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,673,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 176,750 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.6634 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

