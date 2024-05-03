COPT Defense Properties Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:CDP)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for COPT Defense Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for COPT Defense Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of CDP opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDP. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $13,350,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $10,296,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth about $223,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -109.26%.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

