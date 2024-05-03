Contrasting Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grown Rogue International and African Agriculture’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 6.05 -$130,000.00 $0.01 71.07 African Agriculture $1.82 million 1.93 -$43.06 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grown Rogue International and African Agriculture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67% African Agriculture N/A N/A -155.03%

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats African Agriculture on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

