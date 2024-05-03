Contrasting Alset (AEI) & Its Rivals

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) is one of 79 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Alset to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alset and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alset $22.09 million -$58.95 million -0.08 Alset Competitors $1.45 billion $3.70 million 54.56

Alset’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alset. Alset is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Alset has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alset and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset Competitors 255 1222 1175 34 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Alset’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alset has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Alset shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of Alset shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alset and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset -266.86% -45.78% -38.81% Alset Competitors -140.70% 0.44% 0.90%

Summary

Alset rivals beat Alset on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It also operates cafes which is located in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. Alset Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

