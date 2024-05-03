Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.88

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.88 and traded as high as $8.98. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 30,769 shares changing hands.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $185.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
