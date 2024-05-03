Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.88

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.88 and traded as high as $8.98. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 30,769 shares changing hands.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $185.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

