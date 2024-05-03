Comparing Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) & BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioAtla and Vigil Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vigil Neuroscience 1 0 3 0 2.50

BioAtla presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.10%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 535.04%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vigil Neuroscience is more favorable than BioAtla.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioAtla has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.2% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -110.65% -75.37% Vigil Neuroscience N/A -57.26% -49.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and Vigil Neuroscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 607.98 -$123.46 million ($2.59) -1.22 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$82.64 million ($2.13) -1.29

Vigil Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioAtla. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats BioAtla on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. The company is also developing VG-3927, an orally-available small molecule TREM2 agonist to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer's disease in genetically defined subpopulations, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. It has license agreement with Amgen Inc. to commercially develop, manufacture, use, distribute, and sell therapeutic products containing compounds that bind to TREM2. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

