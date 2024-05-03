Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) PT Raised to $15.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

