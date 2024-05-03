Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 8,022 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $701,844.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,707,419.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $892,937.40.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $725,741.31.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $4,166,812.98.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04.

Shares of NET stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.09.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

