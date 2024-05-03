Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 8,022 Shares

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $701,844.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,707,419.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $892,937.40.
  • On Wednesday, April 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $725,741.31.
  • On Wednesday, April 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $4,166,812.98.
  • On Wednesday, April 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55.
  • On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88.
  • On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44.
  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70.
  • On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20.
  • On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.09.



Cloudflare Company Profile



Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

