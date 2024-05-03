City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO David L. Bumgarner Sells 1,499 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $154,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

City Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $104.76 on Friday. City Holding has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $115.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Get City alerts:

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. City’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Get Our Latest Report on City

Institutional Trading of City

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in City during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 28.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in City by 206.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in City during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.