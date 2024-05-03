Citizens Financial Group (CFG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/1/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.50 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2024 – Citizens Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/26/2024 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

4/24/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – Citizens Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,624 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 199,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

