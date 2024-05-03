Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $141.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,666,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after purchasing an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

