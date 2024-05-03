Brokerages Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $24.12

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,233,000 after purchasing an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 304,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,807,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,626,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

