Brighton Jones LLC Sells 608 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 55.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 40.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,917 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,203. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $295.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.70 and a 200 day moving average of $293.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.35 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

