Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,728,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102,420 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,203,000 after acquiring an additional 247,250 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.