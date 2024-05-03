Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

