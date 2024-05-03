Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,547 shares of company stock worth $9,356,359 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY opened at $149.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.74.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

