Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 173,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,463,000 after buying an additional 151,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

