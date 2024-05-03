Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP John Bradley Sorenson Sells 17,587 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Bradley Sorenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $74.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 492,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 113,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

