BMO Capital Markets Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $220.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

AMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.91.

AMT stock opened at $179.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

