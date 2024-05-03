Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.51 million.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.77%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Featured Articles

