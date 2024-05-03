Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.62

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €100.62 ($108.19) and traded as high as €106.60 ($114.62). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €102.45 ($110.16), with a volume of 1,986,847 shares traded.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €107.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €100.62.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.