AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Brian Michael Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $157,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,351,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,620,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $162,200.00.

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 0.84.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

