Analysts Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Price Target at $18.96

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.96.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Plains All American Pipeline
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance
NYSE PAA opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plains All American Pipeline
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.