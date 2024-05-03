Analysts Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Price Target at $18.96

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,026,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406,683 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787,485 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,931,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 68,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

