Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $240.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

