Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $220.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.95. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

