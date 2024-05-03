Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after buying an additional 12,176,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $610,138,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $184.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $159.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

