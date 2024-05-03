Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in Alphabet by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $166.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.97 and a 52 week high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.12.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

