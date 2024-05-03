Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young Sells 5,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.