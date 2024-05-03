3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after buying an additional 1,103,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 8,766.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

