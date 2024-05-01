Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.5 days.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDPF opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 0.63. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 203.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

