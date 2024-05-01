VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) vs. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Critical Analysis

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) and iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF N/A N/A N/A iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF pays out -4,999.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF 0 22 1 0 2.40 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Given VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF is more favorable than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -1,156.64 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF beats iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

