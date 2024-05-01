Viad (VVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Viad has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Viad had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $291.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.81 million. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. Viad has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.22 million, a P/E ratio of -181.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viad currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

