U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) EVP Zach Carusona Sells 42,605 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Silica Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,971 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

