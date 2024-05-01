The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Boosted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 154.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Boeing were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

NYSE BA opened at $167.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

