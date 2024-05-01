Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teradata were worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,451,000 after acquiring an additional 496,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 7.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,330,000 after purchasing an additional 89,280 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Teradata by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Teradata by 24.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 243,806 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Teradata Stock Down 2.0 %

Teradata stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

