Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Temenos stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. Temenos has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $103.63.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.8044 per share. This is an increase from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

Featured Stories

