StockNews.com Downgrades TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Hold

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

TNET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

NYSE TNET opened at $100.37 on Monday. TriNet Group has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $134.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average of $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.09.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

