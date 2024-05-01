Steven M. Raney Sells 4,174 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.85.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 246,349 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 4.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,165,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,433,000 after buying an additional 98,664 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Raymond James by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,482,000 after buying an additional 120,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,830,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,155,000 after buying an additional 51,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.