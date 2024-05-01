SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.7 days.

SMC Stock Performance

SMC stock opened at $525.00 on Wednesday. SMC has a 52 week low of $438.64 and a 52 week high of $622.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.06.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

