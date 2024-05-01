Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 1,837 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

