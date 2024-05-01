Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $474,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20,850.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in MSCI were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $569.53.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $465.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $538.06 and its 200-day moving average is $537.38.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

