Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $459,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in CSX were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 416.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,160,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,752,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Stock Down 2.2 %

CSX opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

