Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 110.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.28% of Davis Select International ETF worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period.

Shares of DINT opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.79.

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

