Short Interest in Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Increases By 20.0%

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Yamato Stock Performance

YATRY opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Yamato has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

